Miss Navajo Nation Shaandiin Parrish donates items to museum

Miss Navajo Nation Shaandiin Parrish was joined by the Office of Miss Navajo Nation Director Carletta Benally at the Navajo Nation Museum in Window Rock, Arizona, Aug. 27 as they donated several items to the museum.

Items donated included Parrish’s two original Miss Navajo Nation title sash belts, the pair of moccasins Miss Navajo wore during the Office of the President and Vice President’s COVID-19 food distributions, black glass portraits and the 2016 Miss Navajo Nation crown.

Parrish highlighted that the donated items would contribute to preserving the history and culture of the Miss Navajo Nation title. The two sash belts read “Miss Navajo Nation 2019-2020 and Miss Navajo Nation 2020-2021” and the pair of moccasins are the items she wore during the Navajo Nation COVID-19 care package distributions throughout all of the 110 chapter governments.