Miss Navajo Nation Shaandiin Parrish donates items to museum
Miss Navajo Nation Shaandiin Parrish was joined by the Office of Miss Navajo Nation Director Carletta Benally at the Navajo Nation Museum in Window Rock, Arizona, Aug. 27 as they donated several items to the museum.
Items donated included Parrish’s two original Miss Navajo Nation title sash belts, the pair of moccasins Miss Navajo wore during the Office of the President and Vice President’s COVID-19 food distributions, black glass portraits and the 2016 Miss Navajo Nation crown.
Parrish highlighted that the donated items would contribute to preserving the history and culture of the Miss Navajo Nation title. The two sash belts read “Miss Navajo Nation 2019-2020 and Miss Navajo Nation 2020-2021” and the pair of moccasins are the items she wore during the Navajo Nation COVID-19 care package distributions throughout all of the 110 chapter governments.
- Applications for final phase of CARES Act Hardship Program now open
- A Winslow institution - Ernie Seto's Public Market
- Zuni map art-Illustrating cultural memory
- Charles F. Sams III nominated to be next NPS director
- Starbucks now serving in Tuba City
- Why ‘Come and Get Your Love’ now? After 46 years ‘the time has come’
- Navajo Nation Council approves Phase II of Hardship Assistance for remaining tribal members
- The revitalization of Diné Bizaad on the Navajo Nation
- Meet the candidates: Hopi Tribal Chairman election set for Sept. 9
- Little justice for child sex abuse victims in Indian Country
- Applications for final phase of CARES Act Hardship Program now open
- Family identifies 16-year-old Faith Moore’s body as search comes to an end
- Navajo Nation Council approves Phase II of Hardship Assistance for remaining tribal members
- Navajo CARES Act funding to continue through 2021
- Two people rescued, one deceased in flood water on the Hopi Reservation
- 1,500 gallons of raw sewage drains into Sedona’s Oak Creek
- Yavapai College announces additional free courses this fall
- Meet the candidates: Hopi Tribal Chairman election set for Sept. 9
- Why ‘Come and Get Your Love’ now? After 46 years ‘the time has come’
- Navajo Nation reports 88% vaccination rate, close to herd (community) immunity
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: