Gov. Ducey issues emergency declaration over flood damage

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has issued a declaration of emergency for Coconino County after heavy rain last week caused major flood damage to homes, neighborhoods and private property.

Ducey said Aug. 25 that damage caused by post-wildfire flooding has taken a severe toll on parts of the northern Arizona county.

The National Weather Service reported Aug. 17 that up to 3.3 inches of rain fell on the Museum Fire burn scar and surrounding areas in Coconino County.

Severe post-fire floods have impacted local communities causing damage to private property, public buildings and infrastructure, and roadway and drainage system damages.

The declaration of emergency makes state funding available for response efforts and directs that the Emergency Response and Recovery Plan be used to oversee the deployment of state and other assets.