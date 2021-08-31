OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
FEATURES
EDUCATION/SPORTS
MILESTONES
WINSLOW NEWS
OPINION
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Tue, Aug. 31
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Gov. Ducey issues emergency declaration over flood damage

Flooding seen in late July in Flagstaff as a result of runoff from the Museum Fire Burn Scar. (Photo/Coconino County)

Flooding seen in late July in Flagstaff as a result of runoff from the Museum Fire Burn Scar. (Photo/Coconino County)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: August 31, 2021 8:08 a.m.

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has issued a declaration of emergency for Coconino County after heavy rain last week caused major flood damage to homes, neighborhoods and private property.

Ducey said Aug. 25 that damage caused by post-wildfire flooding has taken a severe toll on parts of the northern Arizona county.

The National Weather Service reported Aug. 17 that up to 3.3 inches of rain fell on the Museum Fire burn scar and surrounding areas in Coconino County.

Severe post-fire floods have impacted local communities causing damage to private property, public buildings and infrastructure, and roadway and drainage system damages.

The declaration of emergency makes state funding available for response efforts and directs that the Emergency Response and Recovery Plan be used to oversee the deployment of state and other assets.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas