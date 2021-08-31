Getting it cleaned-up: Winslow police focus on graffiti removal

On Aug. 27, Winslow Police Chief Ken Arend, Sgt. Reeves, Officer Sequi, Navajo County Probation and a member of the National Honor Society participated in a city-wide graffiti clean-up effort. The code compliance officer were available as well to get a head start on the clean-up project. Contact code compliance, Reeves or Arend to report any graffiti areas you would like to see added to the clean-up list.