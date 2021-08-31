Around Winslow: week of Sept. 1

Last day for Winslow outdoor pool Sept. 26

The last day for the outdoor pool will be Sept. 26.

Currently the outdoor pool is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 6-8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 1-5 p.m. The indoor pool is open Monday-Friday from 5:30 -7 a.m., 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. and 5-6 p.m.

Deep water aerobics is held Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 7:30-8:30 a.m. and Aqua Fit is held Monday-Friday from 9-10 a.m.

More information is available from the Winslow Recreation Center at 289-5714.

Midway West Carnival Sept. 3-5

The city of Winslow is hosting the Midway West Carnival Sept. 3-5. The event takes place at the Winslow Chamber of Commerce parking lot. Tickets will go on sale for $15 for unlimited rides starting Aug. 30. Tickets are available at the Winslow Recreation Department, 503 E. Cherry Street in Winslow.

City of Winslow seeks art vendors

The city of Winslow Arts Council is searching for art vendors who are interested in joining The Winslow Arts Festival. Send your information and photos of your art to Jlewis@winslowaz.gov. Details will be released on our Facebook Page Winslow Arts Council when they become available.

History spotlight on KINO Radio

KINO Radio (1230 AM) airs A History Minute with Winslow's Old Trails Museum.

The spots were created by OTM Director Ann-Mary Lutzick. The spots air every other week and continuing through September 2021, on Wednesday, Thursdays and Fridays at 7:30 a.m, noon and 2:30 p.m.

Navajo County Fair Sept. 15-18

The Navajo County Fair returns in September after a one-year absence. This year, fair-goers can enjoy a carnival, rodeo, demolition derby, Navajo County Fair and Rodeo Queen Pageant, Little Buckaroo Rodeo, exhibits and demonstrations, Jr. Livestock Show and Auction, 4-H Horse Show, small stock show and exhibits. The fair takes place at the Navajo County Fairgrounds, 404 East Hopi Drive in Holbrook.