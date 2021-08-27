Ducey orders flags at half-staff for U.S. service members killed in Afghanistan
PHOENIX — Gov. Doug Ducey ordered flags at all state buildings be lowered to half-staff through Aug. 30 in honor of the U.S. service members killed during the terrorist attack in Kabul, Afghanistan.
“Today is a tragic day for our nation. I am sending my deepest condolences and prayers to the loved ones of the U.S. forces killed and wounded in today’s terrorist attack in Kabul, Afghanistan,” Ducey said. “I am horrified by this attack on our brave service members as well as other innocent civilians in the area.”
Ducey stated that Arizona joins all Americans in condemning the attack in the strongest possible terms.
“As we mourn the dead, we must also recognize the context for this terrible attack,” he said. “American troops have fought, bled and died in Afghanistan for two decades to keep this country from once again becoming a safe haven for terrorists. We are now seeing in real time how the recent action to withdraw from Afghanistan has made America and the world less safe.”
