Winslow National Honor Society cleans up
Originally Published: August 24, 2021 10:17 a.m.
Winslow High School National Honor Society completed its first trash pickup around the high school Aug. 17. "We are proud of our school and community and we are doing our part to keep our campus clean," the group stated.
