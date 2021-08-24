Tuba City Lady Warriors face Sedona in first scrimmage
Originally Published: August 24, 2021 9:42 a.m.
The Tuba City Lady Warriors participate in one of the first scrimmages of the season in Sedona Aug. 21.
Most Read
- Applications for final phase of CARES Act Hardship Program now open
- Meet the candidates: Hopi Tribal Chairman election set for Sept. 9
- Little justice for child sex abuse victims in Indian Country
- Storm floods Museum Fire Burn Scar in Flagstaff, rainfall equal to 200 to 500 year event
- New community center in Monument Valley celebrates soft-opening
- Elderly Diné residents say “prayers have been answered” with Birdsprings road improvements
- Navajo Nation Council approves Phase II of Hardship Assistance for remaining tribal members
- School on Navajo Nation to stay remote after radon exposure
- With students back in school, Tuba City Unified School District’s new superintendent talks about student safety and learning in a new environment
- What’s in a word? ‘Telling Our Twisted Histories’ podcast says a lot
- Applications for final phase of CARES Act Hardship Program now open
- Navajo Nation Council approves Phase II of Hardship Assistance for remaining tribal members
- Family identifies 16-year-old Faith Moore’s body as search comes to an end
- Minimum wage earners can’t afford a two-bedroom rental anywhere, report says
- Navajo CARES Act funding to continue through 2021
- Two people rescued, one deceased in flood water on the Hopi Reservation
- Four contestants announced for 69th annual Miss Navajo Nation Pageant
- Flash floods seen across northern Arizona last week
- Central Navajo Fair to be held virtually
- 1,500 gallons of raw sewage drains into Sedona’s Oak Creek
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: