Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Tue, Aug. 24
Standin' on the Corner festival returns Sept. 24-25 in Winslow

The verse “Standin’ on a corner in Winslow, Arizona” by The Eagles draws visitors from far and wide to stand on the famous corner on Historic Route 66. (Photo/NHO)

Originally Published: August 24, 2021 10:15 a.m.

WINSLOW, Ariz. — The Standin' on the Corner Festival returns to Winslow Sept. 24-25.

The event attracts visitors from all over the world.

The event includes a beer garden, horseshoe tournament, live auction, food and merchandise vendors.

The event will open at 1 p.m. and close at 11 p.m. Sept. 24, and be open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 25.

Special guest Jake Hoot, the 2019 The Voice winner, will headline. Other talents include Retro Connection, Tommy Dukes, Mogollon, Conjunto Ambicion and The Eagle Experience.

More information is available at www.standinonthecorner.org.

