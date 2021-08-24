OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
FEATURES
EDUCATION/SPORTS
MILESTONES
WINSLOW NEWS
OPINION
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Tue, Aug. 24
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

The revitalization of Diné Bizaad on the Navajo Nation

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez congratulates Cajaun Cleveland and Cade Allison for successfully completing the Navajo Nation Seal of Bilingual Proficiency Assessment, demonstrating their knowledge of the Navajo language May 26. (Photo/OPVP)

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez congratulates Cajaun Cleveland and Cade Allison for successfully completing the Navajo Nation Seal of Bilingual Proficiency Assessment, demonstrating their knowledge of the Navajo language May 26. (Photo/OPVP)

Originally Published: August 24, 2021 9:04 a.m.

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — The Diné Bizaad subcommittee of the Navajo Nation Council (NNC) held a work session with Navajo Technical University (NTU) Interim Dean of Graduate Studies Dr. Jennifer Wheeler and recent NTU Master’s Degree recipient Jennifer Gross to discuss Diné Bizaad revitalization, development and history of the language.

Diné Bizaad is the Navajo or the people's language.

“The subcommittee meets with our language champions and experts,” said Chair Nathaniel Brown . “Their passion, zeal, and understanding of the importance of our language continues to inspire us, it’s our responsibility to hold onto our language and to teach our Diné people.”

Wheeler provided a presentation on the Diné Bizaad Graduate Program she and her colleagues worked on to establish at NTU. NTU works in collaboration with Gallup-McKinley County Schools to provide Navajo language courses at their institutions, but Wheeler said the effort is not enough.

Wheeler indicated the Diné people are losing their language at an increasing rate due to the stigma, which leads to parents preventing their children from learning the language. After acquiring her Doctorate’s Degree, Wheeler has made it her mission to teach Diné Bizaad.

The next presenter was Gross, who reached out to Navajo Leadership for assistance on equal pay for Diné Bizaad teachers. Gross highlighted the wage gap between bilingual and regular program educators at her institution, with bilingual educators making $16 thousand less than regular program educators

“English teachers have all their lessons and teaching materials already prepared for them in English,” Gross said. “All they have to do is make copies and disseminate to their students, without having to create a lesson plan in Navajo and deciding how to deliver the information in Navajo to students.”

Council Delegate Eugene Tso informed the subcommittee that the American Rescue Plan Act includes a language retention fund with its legislation that could possibly be utilized to fund Navajo education centers for equal pay.

“Make use of our elderly and medicine people to help our youngsters master Diné Bizaad,” Tso said. “Navajo language is attainable; you have to learn to live it to know what it is. Universities can teach Navajo, but they have to learn and understand all aspects of the language.”

The Diné Bizaad subcommittee will draft a resolution on behalf of the NNC for the states of New Mexico and Arizona for continued support of immersion schools and equal pay amongst educators.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Diné language valued by Russell Begaye
Celebrated Navajo Technical University instructor, Fredrick Thompson, passes
Dine studies at Navajo Tech infuses Navajo perspectives into summer programs
Heard Museum inaugurates new award to Native ASU graduates
Navajo school immerses tribal youth in Diné language and culture
Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas