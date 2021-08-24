OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
FEATURES
EDUCATION/SPORTS
MILESTONES
WINSLOW NEWS
OPINION
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Tue, Aug. 24
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

New painting for Juvenile Detention Center in Flagstaff

(Photo courtesy of Duane Koyawena)

(Photo courtesy of Duane Koyawena)

Originally Published: August 24, 2021 9:48 a.m.

Duane Koyawena’s painting will hang in the juvenile detention center in Flagstaff as a way to lessen the institutionalized feeling with some beauty.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Watching from above as fire burns the mountain
The art of healing: Behavioral Health Unit at FMC unveils new murals to help patients heal
Hopi Show kicks off Saturday at the Museum of Nothern Arizona
Skateboard art brings messages of inspiration and hope
Prescott's Museum of Indigenous People to feature Native American artists
Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas