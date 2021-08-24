Museum of Northern Arizona receives $343,812 preservation grant
The Museum of Northern Arizona announced that more than 2,000 paintings, sketches, prints and other works of art on paper are receiving improved storage, as well as an online presence because of a $343,812 grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities. This three-year, rehousing project will move these art pieces into acid-free mats in the Easton Collection Center, slowing the natural processes that degrade works on paper. The artworks also will be added to the online collections portal, where it will be available for public viewing. Browse that collection at musnaz.org
