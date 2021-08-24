Lukachukai Community School scheduled for completion June 2022

LUKACHUKAI, Ariz. — On Aug. 18, Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer toured the construction site for the new Lukachukai Community School.

Nez FCI, a Navajo-owned construction company, began constructing the new facilities in January 2020 and hired over 400 workers — 90-percent of which are members of the Navajo Nation. Nez FCI expects to complete construction in June 2022. The new school will be able to accommodate about 400 students.

“This is an amazing development for the Lukachukai community, the students, teachers, and the entire region,” Nez said. “Former and current school board members and local leaders fought hard for years to have these new facilities funded and constructed through the BIE. With the construction phase in progress, the Nez FCI construction company was also able to bring home many of our skilled Navajo tradesmen who would otherwise be working in other states. This is certainly providing many benefits for our Navajo people and it is a part of building our Nation. We congratulate the Lukachukai community, the school board, Council Delegate Carl Slater, and many others.”

The new school campus will also have a bus and firetruck facility to help with immediate repairs and maintenance for school buses and to help with emergency response situations. 19 staff housing units are also being constructed near the school to help retain more school teachers and other staff members.

“We are very pleased to witness the progress of the community school’s construction during today’s visit. This project brings hope and a greater sense of pride for Lukachukai and the surrounding communities, particularly in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Lizer said.

Marvin Nez, the majority owner of Nez FCI said as leaders, entrepreneurs, and educators for the Navajo Nation, there is one mission.

“Investment in our Navajo children today will pay dividends tomorrow,” he said.

Information provided by the Office of the President and Vice President