OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
FEATURES
EDUCATION/SPORTS
MILESTONES
WINSLOW NEWS
OPINION
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Tue, Aug. 24
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Lukachukai Community School scheduled for completion June 2022

Lukachukai Community School is scheduled to open in June 2022. The new school will house new classrooms for grades K-8, a dormitory, staff housing, a gymnasium, bus and fire truck facility, water storage facility and several sports fields in the community of Lukachukai, Arizona. (Photos/OPVP)

Lukachukai Community School is scheduled to open in June 2022. The new school will house new classrooms for grades K-8, a dormitory, staff housing, a gymnasium, bus and fire truck facility, water storage facility and several sports fields in the community of Lukachukai, Arizona. (Photos/OPVP)

Originally Published: August 24, 2021 9:54 a.m.

LUKACHUKAI, Ariz. — On Aug. 18, Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer toured the construction site for the new Lukachukai Community School.

Nez FCI, a Navajo-owned construction company, began constructing the new facilities in January 2020 and hired over 400 workers — 90-percent of which are members of the Navajo Nation. Nez FCI expects to complete construction in June 2022. The new school will be able to accommodate about 400 students.

photo

Lukachukai Community School is scheduled to open in June 2022. The new school will house new classrooms for grades K-8, a dormitory, staff housing, a gymnasium, bus and fire truck facility, water storage facility and several sports fields in the community of Lukachukai, Arizona. (Photo/OPVP)

“This is an amazing development for the Lukachukai community, the students, teachers, and the entire region,” Nez said. “Former and current school board members and local leaders fought hard for years to have these new facilities funded and constructed through the BIE. With the construction phase in progress, the Nez FCI construction company was also able to bring home many of our skilled Navajo tradesmen who would otherwise be working in other states. This is certainly providing many benefits for our Navajo people and it is a part of building our Nation. We congratulate the Lukachukai community, the school board, Council Delegate Carl Slater, and many others.”

The new school campus will also have a bus and firetruck facility to help with immediate repairs and maintenance for school buses and to help with emergency response situations. 19 staff housing units are also being constructed near the school to help retain more school teachers and other staff members.

“We are very pleased to witness the progress of the community school’s construction during today’s visit. This project brings hope and a greater sense of pride for Lukachukai and the surrounding communities, particularly in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Lizer said.

Marvin Nez, the majority owner of Nez FCI said as leaders, entrepreneurs, and educators for the Navajo Nation, there is one mission.

“Investment in our Navajo children today will pay dividends tomorrow,” he said.

Information provided by the Office of the President and Vice President

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Lukachukai Community School breaks ground on new school facilities
Tonalea residents to receive long-awaited chapter facility
James D. Zwierlein named executive director of Navajo Nation Veterans Administration
Glove manufacturing facility expands to Navajo Nation
Nation delivers food, wood and essential items to rural communities
Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas