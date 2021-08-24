OFFERS
Tue, Aug. 24
Flagstaff resident serves the nation at sea

(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christopher Sypert)

(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christopher Sypert)

Originally Published: August 24, 2021 9:18 a.m.

PACIFIC OCEAN. Interior Communications Electrician 3rd Class Wilder Begay, from Flagstaff, Arizona, tests a sound powered telephone aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7). Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet.

