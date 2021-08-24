Around the Rez: week of Aug. 25

Ranch Stop camp meeting

Ranch Stop camp meeting 2021 is Aug. 30 to Sept. 2, north of Birdsprings Chapter Dome on Route 15. Services start at 6 p.m. (MST) and the CDC health guidelines will be observed. Speakers are Pastor Lembert Curtis on Monday and Tuesday and Pastor Tom White of Gallup on Wednesday and Thursday. More information is available by calling Wayne at (928) 613-4818.

Rock Island Cookout and trail ride

Leupp Ranch Hands Ministry presents the Rock Island gospel campfire, cookout and trail ride Aug. 27 and Aug. 28, north of the Birdsprings Chapter dome on Navajo Route 15. Friday's events starts at 4:30 p.m. (MST) and included a community cookout at Tsosie's horse stables. Saturday's schedule begins at 8 a.m. with the trail ride at the Birdsprings and Little Singer School junctions, They travel three miles east to the dome on Route 15. Breakfast, lunch and dinner are served and the gospel music is at 4 p.m. Birdsprings is north of Winslow, across the Little Colorado River. All CDC guidelines will be observed and event sponsors say bring your own chair and canopies. The theme is 1 Peter 2:9. "But yes are a chosen generation, a royal preisthood, a holy nation, a peculiar people..."(KJV). More information is available by calling Leonard Chee at (928) 255-7675 or Stell Tsosie at (928) 421-9797.

The Ranch Camp is Sept. 3-6 on a limited scale

The Ranch Hands Ministry Labor Day camp meeting and Birdsprings Ranch Stop's evening services are set, but with some limitations. many believers met Aug. 8 in the juniper forest, east of Flagstaff, and set Sept. 3-6 for the camp on Leupp Road at mileposts 434 and 435.

"In addition to the CDC safety precautions, we have made a few changes to Ranch 2021," an official said.

There are no events at the Ranch Church, northwest of the Old El Paso Station and meals will not be served. Attendees can fix their own meals and share with others.

The yearly walk is still under consideration.

Camping is allowed and the horse trail ride from the Navajo Nation is Sept. 4. Also, Birdsprings Ranch Stop services are Aug. 30 to Sept. 2, north of the chapter dome on Route 15. Ranch Stop is named because many horse riders stop there on the way to the Forest Ranch Camp.

More information or an update is available by calling Homer at 702-418-9404 or Leonard at (928) 255-7675. COVID-19 health precautions (masking, sanitizing, social distancing, etc.) will be followed. If ill, stay home.

Hopi Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act Summer Youth Program

The Hopi Tribe's Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) Program is offering Summer opportunities for interested youth across Hopi. Youth should submit an application as soon as possible. The program is for ages 14-24. Applications can be downloaded at www.hopi-nsn.gov or by contacting Georgianna at GSieweumptewa@hopi.nsn.us or (928)205-8739.