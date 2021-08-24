OFFERS
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Tue, Aug. 24
Amá Dóó Áłchíní BÍghan, Inc. (ADABI) in Chinle receives PPE

On Aug. 18, Navajo Nation Vice President Myron Lizer helped deliver PPE to ADABI, a non-profit organization in Chinle. (Photos/OPVP)

Originally Published: August 24, 2021 8:46 a.m.

CHINLE, Ariz. — On Aug. 18, Navajo Nation Vice President Myron Lizer delivered personal protection equipment (PPE) to the Amá Dóó Áłchíní BÍghan, Inc. (ADABI) in Chinle, Arizona, to help keep children and families safe and healthy from COVID-19 and the Delta Variant.

ADABI is a private non-profit and community-based domestic violence, sexual assault crisis intervention, and prevention organization. ADABI serves victims and survivors of intimate and partner violence within the Navajo Nation. ADABI’s services are culturally sensitive to the people’s needs, respectful, free of discrimination towards race, religion, culture and sexual orientation.

“Domestic violence can be one of the most difficult types of situations to talk about and to escape. Sadly, it can happen to anyone – women, men, and children. It’s time to stand up together and say no more to violence, abuse, and neglect. Together, we can end domestic violence and sexual assault by bringing awareness and protecting our families, neighbors, and friends,” Lizer said. “We are the voice to heal our families, friends, and communities. Please pray and support victims and survivors of domestic violence. It takes faith, love, and trust to restore healing and harmony.”

Information provided by the OPVP

