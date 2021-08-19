Navajo area IHS Health Care facilities offer 3rd dose of COVID-19 vaccines to individuals with weakened immune systems
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently authorized a third dose of COVID-19 vaccines for individuals who have a moderate to severely weakened immune system.
With that in mind, Navajo Area Indian Health Service health care facilities are now offering the third dose or booster shots of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines to the following groups including but not limited to: organ or stem cell transplant recipients, those receiving cancer treatments, people with advanced or untreated HIV infection and individuals taking certain medications that weaken the immune system.
At this time, a second dose or booster shot is not recommended for individuals who received the Janssen/Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
Contact your healthcare provider for more information or if there are any questions.
