Tucson police union challenges city's vaccine requirement

PHOENIX (AP) — The union representing Tucson police officers is challenging the city's decision to require employees to get the coronavirus vaccine.

The Arizona Daily Star reports that the lawsuit filed Aug. 16 by the Tucson Police Officers Association alleges the policy breaches its labor contract "by unilaterally enacting the ordinance without first bargaining in good faith over the change in working conditions" and asks a court to declare the mandate to be illegal.

In a 6-1 vote Aug. 13, the council decided to make vaccinations mandatory for nearly 4,500 city employees, including about 760 in the police department.

The new ordinance will require all unvaccinated employees to provide proof of at least their first vaccine dose by Aug. 24 or face a five-day suspension. However, the mandate won't go into effect if 750 unvaccinated employees submit proof of at least their first vaccination by Aug. 20.

In addition to the five-day suspension, unvaccinated employees could be subject to weekly testing requirements, more stringent mask-wearing guidelines, travel restrictions and eligibility restrictions for certain assignments.

City Manager Michael Ortega maintains Tucson has a duty to keep a safe workplace for employees and may compel them to get vaccinated or to get regular testing. The ordinance exempts certain employees with medical conditions and sincerely held religious beliefs from the mandate.

Meanwhile, at least 17 school districts are now defying state law and imposing mask mandates indoors. The Scottsdale Unified School District and Paradise Valley Schools are among several that decided this week to enforce mask-wearing temporarily. Some are offering opt-out options.

Several districts changed their minds after a judge ruled Monday that a new budget law, which includes a ban on mask mandates, does not go into effect until Sept, 29.

Gov. Doug Ducey outraged some on Tuesday when he upped the pressure on these school districts by creating a grant program that favors schools that don't have mask mandates or close because of COVID-19 outbreaks. The $163 million program would offer an additional $1,800 per student.

The state Department of Health Services reported 2,402 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 37 more deaths Wednesday.

This brings Arizona's pandemic totals to 972,925 cases and 18,504 deaths.

Hospitalizations due to the virus continue to climb and were at 1,759 as of Tuesday. The last time it was that high was mid-February.