Navajo Nation honor Code Talkers

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez, Vice President Myron Lizer, First Lady Phefelia Nez, Second Lady Dottie Lizer, 24th Navajo Nation Council Speaker Seth Damon, and Chief Justice JoAnn B. Jayne honored and paid tribute to all Navajo Code Talkers during a live Navajo Code Talker Day virtual tribute AUg. 14.

The tribute featured special messages from leadership, Navajo Code Talker Peter MacDonald, Sr., United States Marine Corps retired General James Mattis, and Miss Navajo Nation Shaandiin Parrish.

Because of COVID-19 risks, the annual event was held virtually and is available to view here.

Nez and Lizer offered their heartfelt appreciation and spoke about the impact that the Navajo language had in World War II and the importance of passing the sacred language along to younger generations.



“We pay tribute to the Navajo Code Talkers for their courageous service in World War II,” Nez said. “At the time of their enlistment, they were very young men, but they answered the call of duty and unknowingly built a humble legacy for the Navajo people that is recognized throughout the world. By using Diné Bizaad, our Navajo language, they helped to win the war and protect the freedom that we have today.

Nez said today, the Navajo people have the opportunity to carry on the Code Talkers legacy by speaking and learning the Navajo language.

“Many of our warriors have gone on to their final resting place, however, their service and leadership will forever live on in our hearts and memories,” he said. “Today, we are blessed to have four Navajo Code Talkers remaining with us including Samuel F. Sandoval, Thomas H. Begay, John Kinsel Sr., and former Chairman of the Navajo Nation Peter MacDonald, Sr. We honor them and thank their families for all of their sacrifices.”