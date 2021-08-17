OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
FEATURES
EDUCATION/SPORTS
MILESTONES
WINSLOW NEWS
OPINION
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Thu, Aug. 19
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Diné College offers students free spring tuition

Diné College campus in Tsalie, Arizona. (Photo/Diné College)

Diné College campus in Tsalie, Arizona. (Photo/Diné College)

Originally Published: August 17, 2021 7:49 a.m.

TSAILE, Ariz. — Diné College is offering a challenge, “The Fall 2021 Challenge,” to all students who are enrolled full-time during the Fall 2021 semester and receive a 2.0 GPA or better will receive free tuition for the Spring 2022 semester at Diné College.

“We understand the hardships that students have endured across the nation during the last year and a half. It is our responsibility to give back to the people and continue to encourage our students to complete higher education,” said Diné College President Charles “Monty” Roessel.

The Fall 2021 semester enrollment continues on a steady climb this week and the first day of classes begins Aug. 16. The last day to add a course will be Aug. 20, said Enrollment Management Director Priscilla Leonard.

For the Fall 2021 semester, the College is offering 361 online courses and 37 in-person courses. A Bachelor of Fine Arts in Creative Writing, Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Science, and a Native American Studies minor will be offered for the first time, said Provost Geraldine Garrity.

Dinè College is currently offering a 50 percent tuition discount as well as a 50 percent residential discount for student housing for the Fall 2021 Semester. Additionally, the admission application fee, technology fee, and student activity fees are all waived.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Diné College offers 50 percent tuition discount for fall semester
Diné College extends fall 2020 registration
Public Health nurse donates $10,000 to Diné College for STEM scholarship
CCC Scholarships still available for High School Seniors at CCC
Diné College students now eligible for New Mexico lottery scholarships
Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas