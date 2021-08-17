Diné College offers students free spring tuition

TSAILE, Ariz. — Diné College is offering a challenge, “The Fall 2021 Challenge,” to all students who are enrolled full-time during the Fall 2021 semester and receive a 2.0 GPA or better will receive free tuition for the Spring 2022 semester at Diné College.

“We understand the hardships that students have endured across the nation during the last year and a half. It is our responsibility to give back to the people and continue to encourage our students to complete higher education,” said Diné College President Charles “Monty” Roessel.

The Fall 2021 semester enrollment continues on a steady climb this week and the first day of classes begins Aug. 16. The last day to add a course will be Aug. 20, said Enrollment Management Director Priscilla Leonard.

For the Fall 2021 semester, the College is offering 361 online courses and 37 in-person courses. A Bachelor of Fine Arts in Creative Writing, Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Science, and a Native American Studies minor will be offered for the first time, said Provost Geraldine Garrity.

Dinè College is currently offering a 50 percent tuition discount as well as a 50 percent residential discount for student housing for the Fall 2021 Semester. Additionally, the admission application fee, technology fee, and student activity fees are all waived.

