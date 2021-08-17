Diné College BFA program receives $50,000 worth of Silversmithing equipment donation

TSAILE, Ariz. — The Diné College Bachelor of Fine Arts program received about $50,000 worth of silversmithing equipment for the silversmithing program from artist Nicki Adler.

Nicki Adler, a retiring Tucson, Arizona based artist, grew up in New York City where she earned a bachelor of fine arts in graphic design from Carnegie Mellon University. Her work ranges from the graphite and charcoal drawings of her youth, to graphic design, knitting, working in ceramics, sewing, and metalsmithing.

Jewelry design and silversmithing became a serious commitment for her in the mid- 2000s, when she took numerous classes at her local Community College and Parks and Recreation Department, traveled out of state for specialty workshops, and began selling her creations at the Museum of Contemporary Art and elsewhere. It was also during this time that she built her professional studio, the contents of which will be donated to Diné College in summer 2021.

Adler said rather than trying to sell items piecemeal, my son-in-law suggested donating the equipment and books to an organization that would be happy to keep everything together.

“A contact at Tohono O’odham Community College suggested reaching out to Diné College, and we were delighted to find what seems to be a perfect fit,” she said.

Adler said she first came to this region in 1968, and was stunned by the landscape, history, and the incredible crafts of the Diné.

“Now that I can no longer work in my studio, I am deeply moved to know that the equipment, furniture, and books will be put to great use in the college’s silversmithing program,” she said.

Diné College’s Bachelor of Fine Arts degree program promotes Diné culture, creativity, and excellence in the creation of art. The program supports and promotes personal development in the visual, traditional, and literary arts.

Dr. Christine Ami, Diné College associate professor said the Bachelor of Fine Arts in Navajo Silversmithing is the first of its kind in the country because it is specifically focused on Navajo silversmithing rather than metalsmithing.

“The intent of this program is to reintroduce Navajo silversmithing to this new generation and intended to revitalize the economy of Navajo silversmithing, inspire the younger generation and use as a way of self-employment,” she said. “We appreciate the generous donation by Nicki Adler to the Diné College BFA Navajo Silversmithing program. We are very appreciative of any support that we receive as it goes to help the students.”



The Bachelor of Fine Arts degree program promotes Diné culture, creativity, and excellence in the creation of art. Specifically, the program supports and promotes personal development in the Visual Arts. The teaching/learning approach is imbedded in the DEP (Diné Educational Philosophy) Paradigm of Nitsáhákees (Thinking) Nahat’á (Planning), Iiná (Living and Achieving), and Siihasin (Evaluation and Competency).

The program is offered on a full-time basis at the Tsaile Campus. Individuals may apply at any time of the year but are formally considered in spring. The application deadline is June 1. This allows for an admission decision prior to the Navajo Nation Scholarship deadline.

Information provided by Diné College