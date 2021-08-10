What’s in a word? ‘Telling Our Twisted Histories’ podcast says a lot

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. —The CBC/Radio-Canada, Canada’s national public broadcaster, is airing a podcast called ‘Telling our Twisted Histories,’ that reclaims Indigenous history by exploring 11 words whose meanings have been twisted by centuries of colonization.

Award-winning Director Ossie Michelin said one of the great things about the podcast is there are no experts telling you how you should feel or how you should think, but there are interviews with more than 70 people from 15 Indigenous communities, whose lands make up Quebec, New Brunswick and Labrador.

“It’s all just regular folks, like regular Indigenous people saying, ‘When I hear this word, this is how it makes me feel. This is how I see it in my community, or this is how we reclaim this word,’” he said. “Then it’s up to anybody listening to take that information and do whatever they want with it. We’re not here to tell you what’s right or what’s wrong, but to show you what these folks are thinking, how they feel.”

Savage. Reserve. Indian Time. School. Pocahontas. Those words and more are discussed on the podcast.

“Words connect us, but also have the power to wound, erase and replace us,” said Kaniehti:io Horn, host of the ‘Telling Our Twisted Histories’ podcast. “As Indigenous people, we are used to our stories getting a little twisted. This podcast is all about exploring some of these words, with humor and truth, so that we all better understand how they impact us to this day.”

Michelin emphasized that each of the words has a complicated history and produces complicated conversations, both with Indigenous and non-Indigenous people, but the word itself is an easier way to jump into those conversations. The podcast is a good format for people to hear what is being said by the Indigenous people who were interviewed.

“People hear their thoughts and they [can’t] jump in and say, ‘this is what I think about this.’ Or, ‘what do you mean by that?’” Michelin said. “The podcast is made by an Indigenous staffing company. It’s an Indigenous host. We’re interviewing Indigenous people. There really is just conversations about Indigenous people, which is part of what makes it so cool.”

Michelin talks about the word ‘Savage,’ which was a topic of one of the podcasts.

“For so many people, it’s just thrown around, it’s like this innocuous word… and it’s around everywhere,” he said. “But I don’t know a single, Indigenous person who doesn’t cringe a little bit when the word comes up.”

Michelin believes the connotations of the words is pretty universal no matter whether a person is in Canada or the United States.

“When you hear something about Europeans discovering the continent, we’re all going to roll our eyes,” he said. “It doesn’t matter if you’re from the far north or if you’re one of the peoples from the south.”

One of those universals words is the word, ‘school,’ the subject of one of the podcast episodes. In Canada, Michelin explained, they say residential school, while in the United States those schools were called boarding schools. But they were used the same way and had the same effect on the people forced to attend them.

“They were used to destroy our cultures and who we were,” Michelin said. “In the podcast, you hear from so many people about the same subject, the same word, … and you hear how people’s experiences are different, but then you also see the commonalities. Our host was wondering if she was saying words correctly, and I just said to her that there was no one out there who could speak all of our languages and say everything correctly. We’re all so different, but we have these things in common.”

The episodes are 20-25 minutes each delibrately. Michelin said they wanted them to be short and not too heavy, even while serious and heavy subjects are talked about.

“If you spend any time with Indigenous people, you’re going to hear laughter, you’re going to get fed. It’s just sort of how we do,” he said. “We really wanted to make sure that we presented the podcast, that, yes, we know this is hard, but we’re going to make it accessible. And we’re going to include the music and humor in culture because that’s who we are.”

Michelin said part of what makes the podcast work is coming at the subjects in a new, fresh way instead of rehashing old stereotypes that have been done to death.

“There’s no way you can tell Pocahontas in a new way. That message has been beaten over our heads and then some,” he said. “But, these conversations feel fresh and new because we’re telling you the real story of what happened. And for a lot of people, this is the first time they’re hearing the story.”

Michelin said telling the true story of Pocahontas is better than hearing the stereotype story and the podcast delves deeper in trying to show what was behind the story.

“It’s pretty exciting to hear these conversations that we’ve been having amongst ourselves forever,” he said. “They’re in the media. We’ve always known we’re great storytellers, but to take your story beyond your own community, you had to rely on a priest or a researcher or a bureaucrat.”

But now, anyone can listen to Indigenous discuss how they feel about the words, listen to the history and listen to a first-hand conversation about it.

“The whole thing about the podcast is it’s just so simple,” Michelin said. “It’s really just a simple idea of, “Hey, Indigenous people, what do you think about this word? How does this word make you feel? How do you see this word in your community?”

'Telling Our Twisted Histories' can be found wherever one listens to podcasts.