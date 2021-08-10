OFFERS
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Shiprock artist Jaymus Perry makes a difference with motorcycle 'ArtBonnet'

Artist Jaymus Perry took a missed opportunity, which sparked a passion, and turned making 'ArtBonnets' into a career. (Photo courtesy of Change Labs)

Artist Jaymus Perry took a missed opportunity, which sparked a passion, and turned making 'ArtBonnets' into a career. (Photo courtesy of Change Labs)

Originally Published: August 10, 2021 12:02 p.m.

SHIPROCK, Ariz. — When Shiprock-based artist Jaymus Perry realized the iconic warbonnet was missing from the Indian Motorcycle he had his eye on, he saw an opportunity.

Now, with motorcycle aficionados around the globe buying his "ArtBonnet', Perry sees an even bigger impact of his artwork.

photo

Jaymus Perry works on 'ArtBonnets' for motorcycles all over the world. (Photo courtesy Change Labs)

With each sale, "I can plant a little seed right there of teaching what we are as a community," Perry said. "By educating the public, maybe hate will go away and understanding will replace it.

More information about Perry is available at ChangeLabs Changemakers series at https://www.nativestartup.org/changemakers/jaymusperry.

Information provided by Change Labs

