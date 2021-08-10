Shiprock artist Jaymus Perry makes a difference with motorcycle 'ArtBonnet'

SHIPROCK, Ariz. — When Shiprock-based artist Jaymus Perry realized the iconic warbonnet was missing from the Indian Motorcycle he had his eye on, he saw an opportunity.

Now, with motorcycle aficionados around the globe buying his "ArtBonnet', Perry sees an even bigger impact of his artwork.

With each sale, "I can plant a little seed right there of teaching what we are as a community," Perry said. "By educating the public, maybe hate will go away and understanding will replace it.

More information about Perry is available at ChangeLabs Changemakers series at https://www.nativestartup.org/changemakers/jaymusperry.

Information provided by Change Labs