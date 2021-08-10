OFFERS
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Tue, Aug. 10
Quintin Oso Sr. Memorial Tourney winners

(Photos/city of Winslow)

(Photos/city of Winslow)

Originally Published: August 10, 2021 1:32 p.m.

The 2021 co-ed softball league announced the winners of the Quintin Oso Sr. Memorial Tournament. Group 1/2 Champions were First place Chicano Outfitters; Second place M&J Smoke Shop and Third place Joe's Glass. Group 3/4 champions were First place Territory Terpenes, Second place Cracked Crunches and Third place God's Army.

Photo Gallery

Quintin Oso Sr. Memorial Tourney winners
