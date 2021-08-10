Public Health nurse donates $10,000 to Diné College for STEM scholarship

TSAILE, AZ —Public health nurse Joy Shannon Reich donated $10,000 to Diné College as a scholarship for students enrolled in the STEM program.

The Joy Shannon Reich Scholarship was established to provide financial assistance to Diné College students who are enrolled in the school of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics in pursuit of a bachelor’s degree.

Joy Reich has worked as a public health nurse since 1965 on the Navajo Reservation.

“Our headquarters were in Winslow, Arizona and we, or I, drove out daily onto the reservation for clinics, home visits in hogans, immunizations, and other things,” Reich said.

Reich traveled with a driver and interpreter to complete her home visits on the Navajo reservation.

“This was a memorable time for me,” she said.

“On behalf of the school of STEM, we appreciate the generous donation from Ms. Reich to help students further their education. She has experienced first-hand, life on the reservation and the many day-to-day hardships experienced. This donation will greatly benefit many students,” said James Tutt, dean of the School of STEM.

Ten students will be selected for the Joy Shannon Reich Scholarship with an award amount of $1,000 per recipient for the 2021-2022 academic year. The college’s Office of Financial Aid will distribute the award in two payments.

Applications can be downloaded online through Award Spring, or requested from Diné College’s Office of Financial Aid.

More information about donating is available on the Diné College website. Diné College is a four-year tribal college located on the Navajo reservation with six campuses and two microsites across Arizona, New Mexico, and Utah and primarily serves Navajo students. The school offers 13 bachelor degrees, 20 associate degrees, and nine certificate programs. The school is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. The college, established in 1968, is the first tribal college and was formerly named Navajo Community College.

Information provided by Diné College