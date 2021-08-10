Obituary: John James Hannon
John James Hannon, known to most as Jack, entered into his well-earned eternal rest on Sunday, July 18, 2021.
Jack was born to Joseph and Teresa Hannon in North Carolina on August 25, 1926.
After entering the seminary at 13 and spending 18 years as a devoted pastor in various communities in Arizona and New Mexico, Jack met the love of his life, went back to school and earned his master of arts in 1971 followed by a PhD in 1982 from the University of Arizona.
He then launched a new, 30-plus year career as a professor of sociology at Mesa Community College where he co-founded a summer emersion program in Guanajuato, Mexico. Jack touched so many lives in his many adventures here on earth. He will be remembered for his devotion to family, his sense of humor, his love of the Latino culture and his commitment to community.
Jack is preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Natalia; parents Joseph and Teresa Hannon; brother Joe sister Rose Mary and grandsons Avery and Avniel (Monique). He is survived by his children, son John David (Romie) Hannon; daughters Monique Rushing (Mike), Eva Zemberi and Teresita Hannon Nowak; grandchildren Trista, Jeffery, Justine, River, Bianca, Tucker, Justus, Presley, Julia and Zane; great-grandchildren Gabriel, Giovanni, Jasmine, Alia and George IV.
Visitation is Thursday, Aug. 12, 3-5 p.m. with Rosary Recital at 4 p.m. at Meldrum Mortuary, 52 N. Macdonald, Mesa, Arizona.
Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, Aug. 13, 11 a.m., Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church, 150 Fleury St., Prescott, Arizona.
