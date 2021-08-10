Navajo Nation: 15 new cases; 6 deaths

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. – On Aug. 9, the Navajo Department of Health reported 15 new COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation and six more deaths. The total number of deaths is now 1,383. The report indicates that 30,038 individuals have recovered from COVID-19.

Based on cases from July 23, 2021 to August 5, 2021, the Navajo Department of Health issued a Health Advisory Notice for the following 19 communities due to uncontrolled spread of COVID-19:

Chichiltah

Crownpoint

Ganado

Hogback Kayenta

Leupp

Mariano Lake

Pinedale Pinon

Red Valley

Rock Springs

Shonto Smith Lake

St. Michaels

Standing Rock

Teesto Thoreau

Tsayatoh

Twin Lakes

“Vaccines and masks are highly effective in pushing back on COVID-19 and the Delta variant," said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez. "Our health care experts recently reported that the majority of the Navajo Nation’s positive cases that were sequenced in the month of July were found to be the Delta variant. Just as the rest of the country, we are seeing higher numbers of the Delta variant in our communities."

Health care facilities across the Navajo Nation continue to administer COVID-19 vaccines during drive-thru events or by appointment. If you would like to receive the vaccine, please contact your health care provider for more information for your Service Unit.

“If you visit family members or friends who live in a different household, please wear a mask and practice social distancing," said Vice President Myron Lizer. "Our contact tracers are finding that many of the recent new cases are due to family gatherings where people let down their guard around family and friends. Please continue to take precautions and please wear a mask in all public places. Be safe and keep praying for our people,” said Vice President Myron Lizer.

Information provided by the Navajo Nation Office of the President and Vice President