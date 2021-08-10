Navajo Code Talker Day celebration Aug. 14

PHOENIX — Aug. 14 was recently established as Arizona Navajo Code Talkers Day with the help of Arizona Senator Jamescita Peshlakai.

To celebrate, there will be a celebration honoring the legacy of Navajo Code Talkers Aug. 14 at the Arizona State Capitol.

The ceremony will include a posting of colors, playing of taps, 21 gun salute, laying of a wreath and a closing prayer. This event will be live streamed on the Senate Democrats Facebook page.