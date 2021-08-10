OFFERS
Tue, Aug. 10
Navajo Code Talker Day celebration Aug. 14

The Navajo Code Talker Memorial in Window Rock, Arizona honors those who saved the Nation by their use of the Navajo language during WWII to create an unbreakable code. Katherine Locke/NHO

Originally Published: August 10, 2021 12:40 p.m.

PHOENIX — Aug. 14 was recently established as Arizona Navajo Code Talkers Day with the help of Arizona Senator Jamescita Peshlakai.

To celebrate, there will be a celebration honoring the legacy of Navajo Code Talkers Aug. 14 at the Arizona State Capitol.

The ceremony will include a posting of colors, playing of taps, 21 gun salute, laying of a wreath and a closing prayer. This event will be live streamed on the Senate Democrats Facebook page.

