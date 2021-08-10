OFFERS
K-9 Zolton helps drug bust of heroin and Fentanyl outside Holbrook with the Navajo County Criminal Interdiction Unit

K-9 Zolton. (Photo/Navajo County Sheriff's Office)

Originally Published: August 10, 2021 1 p.m.

HOLBROOK, Ariz. — On Aug. 2, the Navajo County Criminal Interdiction Unit conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 40 at milepost 262 in the Winslow area.

After further investigation, K-9 Zolton was deployed to perform a free air sniff of the vehicle and he alerted. A search of the vehicle revealed 7.5 pounds of black tar heroin and 16.6 pounds of small blue pills (Fentanyl). There was an estimated 75,926 pills located. The street value for all packages is approximately $2.9 million.

Beatrice Cervantes. (Photo/Navajo County Sheriff's Office)

Beatrice Cervantes, 41, of Phoenix and Moises Fernando Pasos-Valenzuela , 36, of Mexico, were both arrested and booked into Navajo County Jail for Transportation of narcotic drugs for sale, possession of narcotic drugs for sale, and possession of narcotic drugs.

Moises Fernando Pasos-Valenzuela. (Photo/Navajo County Sheriff's Office)

“This is another example of the exceptional work of Zolton and the men and women of the Sheriff’s Office, said Sheriff David Clouse. "Illegal drugs such as Fentanyl are highly dangerous and our families in Navajo County have lost too many loved ones to these illegal drugs, being brought into Navajo County after being made in Mexico and other clandestine laboratories."

Clouse said it was a priority of his office, to remove the drugs from the streets and protect citizens from the criminal conduct and to hold the drug traffickers accountable.

Information provided by Navajo County Sheriff's Office

