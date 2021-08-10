Hopi authorities investigating death of man in floodwaters
TUBA CITY, Ariz. (AP) — Hopi law enforcement officials are investigating the death of a man who was swept away by floodwaters.
Two other people were rescued after floodwaters washed away a truck on the reservation in Arizona last week, authorities said.
Hopi officials received a call that a vehicle was stuck on the Dinnebito Wash, a remote area on the southwestern edge of the reservation, authorities said. Officers arrived and found the bridge completely submerged.
A man and a woman were rescued and sent to the Tuba City Heath Care Center. Coconino County Search and Rescue crews pulled another man from the submerged truck, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
The man’s name has not been released.
The death investigation has been turned over to the Bureau of Indian Affairs Criminal Investigations-Hopi Agency, officials said.
