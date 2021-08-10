Coconino County doing flood control work as monsoons set to return

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Coconino County used a respite in monsoon rains to install emergency flood control measures in a neighborhood below a mountain overlooking eastern Flagstaff.

Tiffany Construction Co. crews Aug. 6 were using heavy equipment to channel and do other work throughout Mount Elden Estates, the Arizona Daily Sun reported.

The county received partial funding for the project on an emergency basis from the federal Natural Resources Conservation Service.

Recent flooding from runoff from the 2019 Museum Fire’s burn scar cut deep channels through Mount Elden Estates, and Deputy County Manager Lucinda Andreani said crews were installing mitigation measures to prevent further erosion.

Mount Elden Estates sits just below the scar and was among neighborhoods evacuated when the fire burned nearly 2000 acres (8 square kilometers) in the Dry Lake Hills area.

Andreani said the flooding caused significant erosion but involved rainfall from only a limited area.

“We haven’t even had the really big event yet, to be honest. We haven’t had a rainfall event over the entire burn area,” Andreani said.

Allen Haden with Natural Channel Design Inc., a civil engineering firm working on the project, said channels are being lined with larger boulders fit together to help each other withstand flood forces.

The National Weather Service in Flagstaff said this looks to be a much more active week as monsoon moisture increases once again.

Today’s storms are forecast to develop from near Flagstaff southward during the afternoon and evening.

“The main threats will be locally heavy rain and flash flooding, though a few storms today could have hail up to dime or quarter size and gusty winds,” the NWS said on Facebook.