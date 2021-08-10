OFFERS
Changes to Veterans Housing Program will expand housing options for veterans on and off reservation

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer were joined by Navajo Nation Veterans Advisory Council members, Navajo Nation Veterans Administration Executive Director James Zwierlein, and Navajo Nation Division of Public Safety Executive Director Jesse Delmar Aug. 5, as they signed a resolution into law, which expands the opportunities of the Navajo Veterans Housing Program under the Navajo Veterans Administration. (Photos courtesy of Office of the President and Vice President)

Originally Published: August 10, 2021 12:55 p.m.

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — In 2018, the Navajo Veterans Housing Program was established to initiate the process of building suitable homes for Navajo veterans using a portion of the Veterans Trust Fund income.

“Many of our Navajo people have answered the call to duty to defend this country and the Navajo Nation, said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez. “We appreciate and honor their service and sacrifice, and the contributions they continue to make in our communities. Many of them continue to serve in leadership roles and to advocate for grassroots issues. Our administration has made it a priority to work with veterans and the Council to improve the Navajo Veterans Trust Fund to expand home ownership options and to repair more homes.”

The resolutions states that 50 percent of the four percent from projected revenues received from taxes, oil, gas, mining, minerals, timber, land rentals, interest, and dividends will be allocated to the Navajo Veterans Housing Program. The other 50 percent will be allocated into the Veterans Trust Fund. It also allows the program to build as many homes within a year for veterans, living or living off the Navajo Nation.

Information provided by the Office of the President and Vice President

