Around Winslow: week of Aug. 11

Action Movie Saturday

The Winslow Cinema Society and the city of Winslow will host a free outdoor screening of the original classic, 'Top Gun' (PG-13) at the Winslow-Lindbergh Regional Airport, 1048 Airport Rd., at 8 p.m.

City of Winslow seeks art vendors

The city of Winslow Arts Council is searching for art vendors who are interested in joining The Winslow Arts Festival.

Send your information and photos of your art to Jlewis@winslowaz.gov. Details will be released on our Facebook Page Winslow Arts Council when they become available.

Winslow Community Celebration Aug. 21

A Winslow Community Celebration will take place Aug. 21, from 1- 5 p.m., at Eagle Pavilion, 523 W. 2nd Street. The event will include food, games, music, information stations and tons more. This free event is for the whole family.

History spotlight on KINO Radio

KINO Radio (1230 AM) airs A History Minute with Winslow's Old Trails Museum.

The spots were created by OTM Director Ann-Mary Lutzick. The spots air every other week and continuing through September 2021, on Wednesday, Thursdays and Fridays at 7:30 a.m., noon and 2:30 p.m.