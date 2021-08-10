Andy Harvey Indigenous Youth Media Workshop a success

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The 2021 Andy Harvey Indigenous Youth Media Workshop finished up Aug. 7 at Northern Arizona Univeristy in what was a challenging year for students and staff alike.

COVID-19 impacted the selection of students, who, in other years, stay on campus to get a feel of what dorm and college life is like. This year, most students participating were local from Flagstaff or nearby towns because they were required to leave each evening. Two families even took their summer vacations in Flagstaff, so their child could attend the workshop.

The workshop encourages Native American high school students to work together to tell the stories that are important to them and to their communities, which was the vision of Harvey, who hoped the next generation would take up the torch and be the storytellers of their communities.

Keynote speaker and award-winning Native American journalist Marley Shebala told the students she was excited to see what they would produce in the years to come and reminded them journalism can be hard.

“Commitment,” Shebala said. “That’s what you need.”