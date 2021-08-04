OFFERS
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Wed, Aug. 04
Phoenix Zoo asks public to name black-footed ferret litter
The zoo is one of six facilities worldwide breeding black-footed ferrets for release to the wild

Kristy Bly of the World Wildlife Fund releases a black-footed ferret into a prairie dog burrow on the Fort Belknap Reservation. (Photo/Copyright Clay Bolt, WWF/Conservation Media)

Originally Published: August 4, 2021 11:39 a.m.

PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix Zoo is asking the public to help name one of its black-footed ferret litters.

The zoo is caring for 27 black-footed ferret kits and officials say it’s the most successful breeding season in 20 years. The first litter was born in May and the last in June.

The Phoenix Zoo is one of six facilities worldwide breeding black-footed ferrets for release to the wild. The species is considered one of North America’s most endangered.

Once thought to be extinct in the wild, the black-footed ferret has returned to its native habitat through reintroduction efforts facilitated by state, federal, tribal and non-governmental wildlife conservation partners.

The zoo has produced over 500 black-footed ferrets in 30 years of involvement with the breeding program, with many released into the wild in prairie grasslands in Arizona and other parts of their native range.

