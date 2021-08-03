Navajo Hotshot crew assigned to Montana fire
Originally Published: August 3, 2021 9:35 a.m.
The Navajo Interagency Hotshot Crew was recently assigned to the South Yaak Fire in Troy, Montana. The South Yaak Fire was detected July 13 and has burned 9,290 acres and is 10 percent contained as of Aug. 2. The fire presents a challenge because of steep terrain, difficult access and critically dry vegetation. It is likely to burn until significant moisture covers the fire area. There are currently 245 wildland firefighters assigned to the fire.
