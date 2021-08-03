OFFERS
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Wed, Aug. 04
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Navajo Hotshot crew assigned to Montana fire

(Photo courtesy of BIA Wildland Fire Management)

(Photo courtesy of BIA Wildland Fire Management)

Originally Published: August 3, 2021 9:35 a.m.

The Navajo Interagency Hotshot Crew was recently assigned to the South Yaak Fire in Troy, Montana. The South Yaak Fire was detected July 13 and has burned 9,290 acres and is 10 percent contained as of Aug. 2. The fire presents a challenge because of steep terrain, difficult access and critically dry vegetation. It is likely to burn until significant moisture covers the fire area. There are currently 245 wildland firefighters assigned to the fire.

