Navajo County Fair returns to Holbrook Sept. 15-18

HOLBROOK, Ariz. — The Navajo County Fair returns in September after a one-year absence.

This year marks the 90th anniversary of the Navajo County Fair and Rodeo. The first Navajo County Fair was held in Taylor in 1926.

In 1931, the Navajo County Supervisors decided to move the fair to Holbrook because of it being the county seat and for its central location. The fairgrounds and other facilities were built as a permanent location for the fair and other events. Since that time there has never been a year without a fair until 2020. In 2020, the fair was cancelled because of COVID-19, however, a livestock show for the kids was still held.

This year, fair-goers can enjoy a carnival, rodeo, demolition derby, Navajo County Fair and Rodeo Queen Pageant, Little Buckaroo Rodeo, exhibits and demonstrations, Jr. Livestock Show and Auction, 4-H Horse Show, small stock show and exhibits.

Freckle Farm Pony Rides and Petting Zoo will return along with many local talents.

“We are excited to have Joe Stoddard, singer and comedian come to our fair for the first time and it is always a good time with Washboard Willie,” the fair stated. “Navajo County Fair never disappoints with food booths, vendors plus much, much more.”

Rodeo entertainment will include Top PRCA Stock Contractor Honeycutt Rodeo Company, pro rodeo clown Ronald Burton, nine times NFR contract act from 2011-2019, Madison MacDonald-Thomas, PRCA rodeo announcer Jody Carper and a live video scoreboard with instant replays.

The 2021 theme is ‘Navajo County Fair, Celebrating 90 years of Memories.’

The fair takes place at the Navajo County Fairgrounds, 404 East Hopi Drive in Holbrook.

More information is available at (928)524-4757, online at www.navajocountyfair.net or on Facebook.