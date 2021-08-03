Hopi extends emergency declaration
KYKOTSMOVI, Ariz. — The Hopi Tribe has extended its emergency declaration and natural disaster area order until Aug. 7.
The tribe issued Executive Order 012.1-2021 July 25 after heavy rain throughout the Hopi rersrvation produced severe flooding causing damage to roads, homes, agriculture areas and the natural environment.
The flooding resulted in rock and mudslides that damaged sewer, electrical lines and public infrastructure.
According to the tribe, the National Weather Service expects widespread thunderstorms across northern Arizona the first part of August with an elevated threat of flash flooding.
The public is advised to avoid flash flood areas and be aware of flooding threats.
The tribe is responsible for providing emergency response and support to villages.
More information is available from the Hopi Tribe at https://www.hopi-nsn.gov.
- Minimum wage earners can’t afford a two-bedroom rental anywhere, report says
- Family identifies 16-year-old Faith Moore’s body as search comes to an end
- Navajo Nation Council approves Phase II of Hardship Assistance for remaining tribal members
- Two people rescued, one deceased in flood water on the Hopi Reservation
- Central Navajo Fair to be held virtually
- Navajo CARES Act funding to continue through 2021
- Yavapai College announces additional free courses this fall
- Hopi Chairman declares state of emergency after extensive flooding at Moenkopi
- 1,500 gallons of raw sewage drains into Sedona’s Oak Creek
- Flash floods seen across northern Arizona last week
- Navajo Nation Council approves Phase II of Hardship Assistance for remaining tribal members
- Four contestants announced for 69th annual Miss Navajo Nation Pageant
- Navajo CARES Act funding to continue through 2021
- Flash floods seen across northern Arizona last week
- Autopsy: Teenage girl died from dog attack on Navajo Nation
- Minimum wage earners can’t afford a two-bedroom rental anywhere, report says
- Family identifies 16-year-old Faith Moore’s body as search comes to an end
- Update: Navajo Police Department continues search for Ella Mae Begay
- Tiger Fire tops 13,000 acres, pre evacuation order issued for Crown King
- Two people rescued, one deceased in flood water on the Hopi Reservation
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: