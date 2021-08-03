Hopi extends emergency declaration

KYKOTSMOVI, Ariz. — The Hopi Tribe has extended its emergency declaration and natural disaster area order until Aug. 7.

The tribe issued Executive Order 012.1-2021 July 25 after heavy rain throughout the Hopi rersrvation produced severe flooding causing damage to roads, homes, agriculture areas and the natural environment.

The flooding resulted in rock and mudslides that damaged sewer, electrical lines and public infrastructure.

According to the tribe, the National Weather Service expects widespread thunderstorms across northern Arizona the first part of August with an elevated threat of flash flooding.

The public is advised to avoid flash flood areas and be aware of flooding threats.

The tribe is responsible for providing emergency response and support to villages.

More information is available from the Hopi Tribe at https://www.hopi-nsn.gov.