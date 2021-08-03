Hopi elections office seeks poll workers as primary election approaches

KYKOTSMOVI, Ariz. — Elections for the Hopi Tribe are just around the corner, with early voting starting Aug. 16.

The primary election for Hopi chairman takes place Sept. 9. Vice chairman candidate names will appear on the general election ballot only.

There are four candidates for chairman and two for vice-chairman. The top two candidates for chairman will move onto the general election. The general election is Nov. 11.

Candidates for chairman are Tim Nuvangyaoma of Mishungnuvi, Alfred Lomahquahu Jr. of Bacavi, David Talayumptewa of Kykotsmovi and Andrew S. Qumyintewa of Hotevilla.

Candidates for vice chairman are Clark Tenakhongva of Hotevilla and Craig Andrews of Mishungnuvi.



According to the Hopi Elections Office, early voting starts Aug. 16 for Hopi tribal members. Voters can also stop by the Hopi Elections Office Aug. 23 – 27 to cast their vote or they can vote Sept. 9 during the Primary election. The Hopi Election Office is located on the corner of Arizona State Highway 264 and BIA Route 2 in Kykotsmovi. Face masks are required.

“They can mail in their ballots as soon as they get it and on Election Day our polling sites are available,” said Karen Shupla, tribal registrar for the Hopi Tribe.

Additionally, the Hopi Elections Office is in need of poll workers. There are nine polling sites on the reservation and the tribe needs a total of 36 poll workers.

“We have four slots per polling site — the judge, clerk, marshall and health aide,” Shupla said. “With this pandemic we have been very hindered in getting information out,” she said.

Applicants need to be 18-years-old or older and an enrolled member of the Hopi Tribe. Worker are compensated for their time.

More information or to submit an application is available from the Hopi Elections Office at (928) 734-2507/2508 or online at hopi-nsn.gov.