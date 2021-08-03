City of Flagstaff to require masks again

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Because of an increase in COVID-19 community transmission, the city of Flagstaff is once again requiring masks in city facilities as of July 30.

This requirement includes those who are fully vaccinated.

This change is in alignment with recent guidelines from the Center for Disease Control (CDC) that vaccinated individuals “wear a mask indoors in public if you are in an area of substantial or high transmission,” the city stated.

According to the city, the CDC has designated Coconino County as an area with “substantial transmission.”

The mask requirement only applies to city facilities while indoors and does not apply to private businesses or establishments. The areas still have the ability to require mask wearing inside in their business at their preference.

Currently, Coconino County has not issued an update for mask requirements.

Information provided by the city of Flagstaff