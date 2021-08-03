OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
FEATURES
EDUCATION/SPORTS
MILESTONES
WINSLOW NEWS
OPINION
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Wed, Aug. 04
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

City of Flagstaff to require masks again

Originally Published: August 3, 2021 10:29 a.m.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Because of an increase in COVID-19 community transmission, the city of Flagstaff is once again requiring masks in city facilities as of July 30.

This requirement includes those who are fully vaccinated.

This change is in alignment with recent guidelines from the Center for Disease Control (CDC) that vaccinated individuals “wear a mask indoors in public if you are in an area of substantial or high transmission,” the city stated.

According to the city, the CDC has designated Coconino County as an area with “substantial transmission.”

The mask requirement only applies to city facilities while indoors and does not apply to private businesses or establishments. The areas still have the ability to require mask wearing inside in their business at their preference.

Currently, Coconino County has not issued an update for mask requirements.

Information provided by the city of Flagstaff

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Some city facilities in Arizona to again have mask mandates
Ducey blocks ASU policy requiring masks for unvaccinated
Navajo Nation says mask mandate stays in place; Hopi Tribe issues Phase Two reopening order
Coconino County, Flagstaff dropping COVID-19 mask mandates
City of Page requires masks in public
Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas