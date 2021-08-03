Around Winslow: week of Aug. 4

Winslow Indian Health Care Center Downwinder screening Aug. 23

North Country will be doing a presentation on Radiation Exposure Screening and Education Program (RESEP) for those who may have been exposed to radiation and living in northern Arizona between 1951-1958 and 1962. The presentation takes place Aug. 23 at the Winslow Chambers of Commerce.

ID day at Winslow High School Aug. 9

If you need an ID this day will be the day to get it. Also, if you would like a new ID you may bring your old one in and replace it with a new one.

Winslow Indian Health Care Center mini baby fair Aug. 5

WIHCC will be recognizing 2021 World Breastfeeding Week with a Mini Baby Fair Aug. 5 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The event is free and takes place at Winslow Indian Health Care Center.

Physical required for student athletes

Student athletes need a new physical for the school year 2021-2022. Physical forms are posted on www.registermyathlete.com and are also located in the front office at the High School.

Any questions can be emailed to khendricks@bulldogsw.in or call our office at 928-288-8100.

History spotlight on KINO Radio

KINO Radio (1230 AM) airs A History Minute with Winslow's Old Trails Museum. The series of highlights artifacts from the collections and encourages listeners to come to the museum to see them in person. The spots were created by OTM Director Ann-Mary Lutzick. The spots air every other week and continuing through September 2021, on Wednesday, Thursdays and Fridays at 7:30 a.m, noon and 2:30 p.m.

Birdsprings resident needs after flooding

Winslow community members are collecting non-perishable food items, water, pet/livestock feed for the 16 families from Bird Springs that were trapped in their homes due to the massive flooding over the past week. Donations can be dropped off at the Red Sands Christian School, 502 Airport Road, Winslow and the City of Winslow Fire Department, 215 N. Taylor Avenue in Winslow.

To contribute email Loretta McKenney, editor, at lmckenney@williamsnews.com