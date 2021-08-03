OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
FEATURES
EDUCATION/SPORTS
MILESTONES
WINSLOW NEWS
OPINION
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Wed, Aug. 04
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Around Hopi: week of Aug. 4

(Photo/Loretta McKenney)

(Photo/Loretta McKenney)

Originally Published: August 3, 2021 9:51 a.m.

Hopi Senom Transit resumes

Hopi Senom Transit resumes services Aug. 2 with limited routes: Flagstaff, Keams Canyon, Midday and Winslow. The Tuba City Route will start at a later date. Transit reports their safety and service plan was developed with input and guidance from the Hopi Tribe, the CDC and the Federal Transit Administration;

Transit accepts the public’s input, suggestions and recommendations as they continue to develop a policy to meet the unique needs of the Hopi Tribe as they operate during the pandemic.

Hopi Tribe reports 1,320 COVID cases

As of July 26 the cumulative positive COVID-19 cases of Hopi Tribal members increased to 1,320, two more than previously reported.

The updated report cites one more individual in Hotevilla tested positive, to bring their total to 176 people. It also amended the Polacca/First Mesa numbers from 282 to 293.

KUYI Hopi Radio says good-bye to station manager

KUYI Hopi Radio said good-bye to its longtime general manager Richard Davis this week.

Davis worked at the radio station for 11 years.

“He brought a special talent to our local radio station, became a part of our community and built lifelong friendships with staff, volunteers and our listeners,” said The Hopi Foundation’s Executive Director Monica Nuvamsa.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

KUYI Hopi Radio hopes for new permanent home
KUYI, Hopi Radio looks for support
KUYI radio goes worldwide on the Internet
KUYI Hopi Radio brings culture to the airwaves
Updated March 26: Hopi closes schools, instructs staff to help prevent spread of COVID-19
Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas