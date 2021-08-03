Applications for final phase of CARES Act Hardship Program now open
Deadline for applications set for end of September
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — The Navajo Nation Office of the Controller will officially reopen the application for the second and final phase of the CARES Act Hardship Program starting this week through the end of September.
The applications are for enrolled members of the Navajo Nation who did not previously apply during the first phase in 2020.
If an individual already received financial relief through the Hardship Program last year, that individual is not eligible for another Hardship Program payment, according to the Navajo Nation.
For applicants who were placed on the waiting list last year during the first phase of the Hardship Program, the Navajo Nation Office of the Controller continues the process of contacting individuals who submitted an application prior to last November’s deadline, but were missing supporting documents – these applicants will also be able to submit needed/missing documents through the end of September.
Those submitting applications, can download the form and print it from the Office of the Controller website at www.nnooc.org. After downloading the form, completed and signed applications should then be submitted no later than Sept. 30, in one of the following ways:
By mail:
Navajo Nation Office of the Controller
Re: Hardship Phase II
P.O. Box 3150
Window Rock, Arizona 86515
In-person:
Delivered in-person to the Office of the Controller, located at Administration Building 1, Window Rock, Arizona, 86515.
By e-mail:
Email applications@hardship.nnooc.org.
The Office of the Controller will also have employees available at the following locations, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (MDT) during the application period, to provide the application form for those who do not have access to the internet, and to help answer questions and assist with the application process:
- Central Agency: Chinle Chapter, Hard Rock Chapter, Black Mesa Chapter, Forest Lake Chapter, Many Farms Chapter and Pinon Chapter
- Northern Agency: Naschitti Chapter, Shiprock Chapter, Teec Nos Pos Chapter, Upper Fruitland Chapter
- Western Agency: Tuba City Chapter, LeChee Chapter, Kayenta Chapter
- Eastern Agency: Tsayatoh Chapter, Thoreau Chapter (other chapters to be announced)
- Fort Defiance Agency: Office of the Controller, located at Administration Building 1 Window Rock, Arizona, 86515
More information is available at 888-291-9748 – please state your name clearly and provide a call back phone number if you are not able to reach a representative immediately.
Information provided by the Navajo Nation
