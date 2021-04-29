Coconino National Forest reopens Mt. Elden road
FLAGSTAFF - Flagstaff Ranger District has opened the entirety of Elden Lookout road (Forest Road 557) to motor vehicles, which allows people to drive all the way to the top currently.
The road had been closed to motor vehicles for more than two years while helicopter logging operations took place and for public safety associated with the Museum Fire.
Although some post-fire mitigations have taken place, visitors should practice caution while in the burned area since there are still many trees damaged by fire. Visitors should avoid the area during windy days and be very thoughtful about where they park vehicles, so they avoid these fire-weakened trees.
Beyond falling trees, the area will be prone to rolling rocks and flood waters during rain events, so extra caution should be taken.
As monsoon begins in July, the district may be forced to close Elden Lookout road again to protect the public. This decision will be based on road, weather, and slope stability conditions.
- Hopi tribal councilman Wallace Youvella Sr. dies after crash
- One person dead, two injured in Grand Canyon rafting accident
- Update: Plane crash near Winslow has two fatalities
- Navajo CARES Act funding to continue through 2021
- Jill Biden hears from Navajo women on needs, priorities
- Bull riders Whitehorse, Jesus find strong support from Native American community
- Why ‘Come and Get Your Love’ now? After 46 years ‘the time has come’
- Governor signs tribal gaming compact, legalizes sports gambling in Arizona
- Navajo Marine leads COVID-19 relief efforts in Chinle to successful completion
- Navajo Nation says no to tourism as variant cases are confirmed; reinstates stay-at-home order
- Navajo Nation says no to tourism as variant cases are confirmed; reinstates stay-at-home order
- Navajo CARES Act funding to continue through 2021
- Prescott council considers buying $7.55M bank building to replace 59-year-old City Hall
- Reopening of Grand Canyon National Park’s east entrance questioned
- American Rescue Plan to be largest investment in Native programs in history
- American Rescue Plan has $31 billion coronavirus solutions for Native people
- Navajo Nation finalizes solar plant leases at Cameron
- First case of COVID-19 U.K. variant confirmed on the Navajo Nation
- Hardship Assistance payments set to begin Jan. 18
- Hopi tribal councilman Wallace Youvella Sr. dies after crash
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: