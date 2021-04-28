OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
OPINION
SPORTS
FEATURES
WINSLOW NEWS
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Wed, April 28
Weather  30.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

"SPIKED": a conversation with filmmakers

Writer/director Juan Martinez Vera, producer Per Melita and actress Danay Garcia will talk about the making of 'Spiked,' which was shot entirely in Tucson and southern Arizona. (Submitted photos)

Writer/director Juan Martinez Vera, producer Per Melita and actress Danay Garcia will talk about the making of 'Spiked,' which was shot entirely in Tucson and southern Arizona. (Submitted photos)

Originally Published: April 28, 2021 11:23 a.m.

TUCSON, Ariz. -- A conversation with the filmmakers of the new feature film “SPIKED” will take place on Saturday, May 1.

Michael Toubassi of Tucson Film & Music Festival, in association with Film Tucson, presents a free online conversation at 3 p.m. with writer/director Juan Martinez Vera, producer Per Melita, and actress Danay García about the making of “SPIKED,” which was shot entirely in Tucson and southern Arizona.

Viewers of this Zoom chat will learn how SPIKED came together, the true story that inspired the plot, and why Tucson became the cinematic backdrop for this thrilling feature. Visit this link to register for the event: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_PIsUefL6RTCaP_RzzNbocg.

SPIKED – starring Aidan Quinn (Weeds, Legends of the Fall) and García (Prison Break, Fear the Walking Dead) – is an absorbing tale of a newspaper publisher standing up for the rights of the disenfranchised while battling a mysterious ailment threatening to derail his efforts.

Launched in 2005, the Tucson Film & Music Festival (TFMF) celebrates the past, present and future of the Tucson, Arizona, music and filmmaking scene. TFMF’s focus is on music-related content, as well as films and filmmakers with a connection to Arizona or the Southwest. The festival accepts documentaries, narrative features, shorts, and music videos.

Film Tucson, a division of Visit Tucson, markets Tucson, southern Arizona, and northern Mexico as a film location to commercials, TV series, feature films, and commercials for the economic impact they bring to our region.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Movie inspired by local newspaper owner’s near-fatal ordeal
Movie shines light on abuse of police power against immigrants
Native American filmmakers at forefront of film production
Watch movies through 'Native Eyes'
4th annual Southwest Native American film festival presents fall showcase, workshops
Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas