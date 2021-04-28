OFFERS
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
One person dead, two injured in Grand Canyon rafting accident

The Colorado River at Grand Canyon National Park. (Adobe Stock photo)

Originally Published: April 28, 2021 9:15 a.m.

GRAND CANYON - One person died and two others were injured in a Colorado River rafting accident April 26 in Grand Canyon National Park.

At approximately 11:00 a.m. Monday, the Grand Canyon Regional Communications Center received a satellite phone report of a boating accident on the Colorado River near Kwagunt Rapid at river mile 56. A commercial river trip requested assistance with an overturned motorboat and reported boater injuries.

The park swiftwater rescue team responded with two crews of rescue boats which launched the same day and arrived on scene the morning of April 27. Due to adverse weather conditions, the park helicopter was not able to immediately respond.

A 60-year-old female on the trip died in the event. On the afternoon of April 27, the park helicopter evacuated two injured individuals and the deceased. Salvage operations of the overturned boat are ongoing.

An investigation into the incident is being conducted by the National Park Service in coordination with the Coconino County Medical Examiner's Office. No additional information is available at this time.

Information provided by Grand Canyon National Park.

