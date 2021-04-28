OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
OPINION
SPORTS
FEATURES
WINSLOW NEWS
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Thu, April 29
Weather  30.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Missing Oregon woman found dead in woods near Flagstaff

The body of a missing Oregon woman was found in the Fernwood area near Flagstaff April 27. (Photo/CCSO)

The body of a missing Oregon woman was found in the Fernwood area near Flagstaff April 27. (Photo/CCSO)

Originally Published: April 28, 2021 5:14 p.m.

FLAGSTAFF - Law enforcement officers found the body of a missing Oregon woman in the Fernwood area near Flagstaff April 27, according to the Coconino County Sheriff's Office (CCSO).

The Sheriff's Office received information from Milwaukie Police Department in Oregon of a possible missing and endangered female traveling with a male subject last known to be in the Flagstaff area.

Working with the Milwaukie Police Department, CCSO detectives were able to pinpoint a possible location, Forest Service Road 776 off Highway 89, north of Fernwood, where the couple may have been camping.

Deputies responding to the area began contacting campers and handing out flyers identifying the pair. From the flyer, a camper recognized the female and identified a camping location where the pair were last seen. When officers investigated the location, the body of a deceased female was found. The female victim has been identified as Melisa Rose Wheeler, 38, of Oregon.

Wheeler was last known to be traveling with Benjamin Mota, a resident of Oregon, on vacation. Mota returned to Oregon in the victim’s vehicle where he was taken into custody on unrelated charges. Evidence gathered during the initial investigation resulted in a 2nd degree homicide warrant for Mota’s arrest. Extradition efforts will be pursued. Mota is currently being held on a $1 million cash bond.

The Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Milwaukie Police Department, the Coconino County Attorney’s Office and the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office for their assistance and efforts during this investigation.

The investigation is ongoing by the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office and the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office. No other information is available at this time.

Information provided by Coconino County Sheriff’s Office.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

27-year-old woman’s body identified after being found by camper near Sunset Crater National Monument
UPDATE: Stranded motorist attacks good Samaritans; dies after falling off vehicle
Human remains found,identified on Highway 89 near Navajo Nation boundary
Drowning victim recovered at Blue Ridge Reservoir
Hopi man dies in cliff jumping accident near Glen Canyon Dam
Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas