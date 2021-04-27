News anchor and Navajo physician to speak at Diné College commencement

TSAILE, Ariz. — Popular Navajo news anchor and journalist Colton Shone of NBC TV station KOB Channel 4 (Albuquerque, NM) and long-time Navajo physician Dr. Michael Tutt will serve as Diné College’s 2021 commencement speakers, in which 98 students will be awarded degrees and certificates on May 7.

“I am proud to announce that we will have two accomplished Navajos serve as our commencement speakers. This year has been especially rough for everyone but 98 students will get their chance to walk the stage. It will be a time to celebrate their achievements,” said Diné College President Charles “Monty” Roessel.

Provost Geraldine Garrity confirmed that 10 students will receive certificates, 26 students will receive baccalaureate degrees, and 70 students will receive associate degrees.

“While there are 98 graduates this semester, it is lower due to this past December’s first-ever winter commencement, in which 56 students graduated. If you add both semesters it gives us 154 graduates for the academic year,” Garrity said.

Among a cadre of other bachelor degrees, associates, and certificates, eight students will receive their Bachelor’s of Science Degree in Public Health while seven will receive a Bachelor’s of Arts in Business Administration, and six more in the Bachelor’s of Arts in Psychology.

Out of concern for safety and to reduce large crowds, the May 7 graduation ceremony will be in two sessions and CDC safety protocols will be enforced.

“Each student will receive two tickets for family members,” said Provost Garrity. The first session will start at 9 a.m. and will include 47 graduates from the School of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) and School of Arts, Humanities and English. The speaker for that session is Tséhootsooí Medical Center Chief of Staff Dr. Michael Tutt.

Tutt, received his medical degree in 1988 from Tufts University Medical School. He is currently Chief of Staff for Tséhootsooí Medical Center in Fort Defiance, Arizona. He received his undergraduate degree from the University of Arizona.

The second session will start at 1 p.m. and will include 59 graduates from the School of Diné Studies and Education and the School of Business and Social Science. The speaker for that session will feature NBC KOB news anchor Colton Shone.

Shone received his bachelor’s degree in journalism from Arizona State University in Mass Communication. After graduating, Colton was a reporter in Phoenix in both television at CBS 5 News and radio at KTAR-FM. He then moved to Tucson to anchor and report for the CBS and Fox affiliate. Then in November 2015, he accepted an anchor job with NBC’s affiliate KOB-TV morning news show in Albuquerque, NM. Colton grew up in Phoenix, Ariz. His mother is from Lukachukai, Arizona and his father is from Piñon, Arizona.

“Both sessions will be held outdoors. Entrance to the event will require a vaccination card and a ticket. If you do not have your vaccination card you will not be allowed into the event,” Garrity said. Additional information such as parking and the layout of the event will be posted on the College website.

“We know that a lot of people won’t be able to attend, so the event will be livestreamed by Navajo Nation TV5,” Garrity said. Both graduation sessions will be livestreamed via Facebook, Radio (KXWR) and Navajo Nation media.

More information is available by visiting www.dinecollege.edu/commencement-spring-2021