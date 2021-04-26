OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
OPINION
SPORTS
FEATURES
WINSLOW NEWS
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Mon, April 26
Weather  30.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Navajo Nation will transition to ‘Yellow’ status April 26

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez (right) and Vice President Myron Lizer give the State of the Navajo Nation address. They recently announced the Navajo Nation will move to 'Yellow' status April 26.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez (right) and Vice President Myron Lizer give the State of the Navajo Nation address. They recently announced the Navajo Nation will move to 'Yellow' status April 26.

Originally Published: April 26, 2021 8:07 a.m.

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — On Sunday, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 26 new COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and 10 recent deaths.

On Saturday, there were 20 new COVID-19 cases reported and 6 new cases on Sunday. 10 new deaths related to COVID-19 were also reported.

On Monday, April 26, the Navajo Nation will transition to “Yellow Status” in accordance with Public Health Emergency Order No. 2021-009 issued by the Navajo Department of Health. Provisions under “Yellow Status” include the following:

Restaurants may provide indoor dining at 25% of maximum occupancy

Marinas and parks are allowed to open at 25% of maximum occupancy to Navajo Nation residents, citizens and employees only

Tour businesses must follow the HCOC Reopening Guidelines for Tour Businesses.

Museums are allowed to open at 25% of maximum occupancy

50% of maximum occupancy allowed for most businesses

Restaurants and Dining facilities: drive-thru and curb-side permissible

Restaurants with permanent outdoor dining may provide outdoor dining at 50% of maximum occupancy, as long as social distancing between tables is enforced

Restaurants without permanent outdoor dining are allowed up to 10 outdoor tables (max 4 persons per table), as long as social distancing between tables is enforced

Personal Care and Services: service by appointment only and allow time for cleaning between appointments

Casinos and video poker: Navajo casinos are allowed to open at 50% of maximum occupancy to Navajo Nation residents, citizens and employees only.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Update: Navajo Nation rescinds stay-at-home order; keeps daily curfew in place to go into effect March 15
Ducey orders cap on number of diners in restaurants
Navajo Nation extends stay-at-home order; lifts weekend lock downs
Navajo Nation reports its first COVID-19 death in 11 days
UPDATE as of March 20: Navajo Nation has 14 positive cases, president urges people to stay home
Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas