Navajo Nation will transition to ‘Yellow’ status April 26
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — On Sunday, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 26 new COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and 10 recent deaths.
On Saturday, there were 20 new COVID-19 cases reported and 6 new cases on Sunday. 10 new deaths related to COVID-19 were also reported.
On Monday, April 26, the Navajo Nation will transition to “Yellow Status” in accordance with Public Health Emergency Order No. 2021-009 issued by the Navajo Department of Health. Provisions under “Yellow Status” include the following:
Restaurants may provide indoor dining at 25% of maximum occupancy
Marinas and parks are allowed to open at 25% of maximum occupancy to Navajo Nation residents, citizens and employees only
Tour businesses must follow the HCOC Reopening Guidelines for Tour Businesses.
Museums are allowed to open at 25% of maximum occupancy
50% of maximum occupancy allowed for most businesses
Restaurants and Dining facilities: drive-thru and curb-side permissible
Restaurants with permanent outdoor dining may provide outdoor dining at 50% of maximum occupancy, as long as social distancing between tables is enforced
Restaurants without permanent outdoor dining are allowed up to 10 outdoor tables (max 4 persons per table), as long as social distancing between tables is enforced
Personal Care and Services: service by appointment only and allow time for cleaning between appointments
Casinos and video poker: Navajo casinos are allowed to open at 50% of maximum occupancy to Navajo Nation residents, citizens and employees only.
