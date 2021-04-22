Navajo Nation reports its first COVID-19 death in 11 days
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation on April 21 reported its first COVID-19 related death after 10 consecutive days of no such fatalities.
The tribe reported one death and eight new confirmed coronavirus cases on the vast reservation that covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.
The latest numbers bring the Navajo Nation's pandemic case total to 30,388 with the known death toll now at 1,263.
Tribal health officials said more than 16,500 people have recovered from COVID-19 thus far.
The tribe had been easing into reopening but that slowed somewhat after coronavirus variants were confirmed on the reservation. Tribal officials urged residents to stay vigilant.
Navajo President Jonathan Nez said the tribe recently had a cluster of COVID-19 cases as a result of a family gathering where people were not wearing masks.
Tribal public health orders mandate that masks be worn on the reservation and a daily curfew is in effect. Restaurants cannot have dine-in services.
Navajo Nation roads also are closed to visitors and tourists, which doesn't affect travel on state highways that run through the reservation.
Meanwhile, health care facilities across the reservation continue to offer the vaccine by appointment or at drive-thru events.
- Navajo Nation says no to tourism as variant cases are confirmed; reinstates stay-at-home order
- Navajo Nation finalizes solar plant leases at Cameron
- Prescott council considers buying $7.55M bank building to replace 59-year-old City Hall
- Navajo CARES Act funding to continue through 2021
- American Rescue Plan has $31 billion coronavirus solutions for Native people
- Flagstaff subsidizes local purchases of eco-friendly autos
- Interior secretary steps into public lands tug-of-war over Bears Ears
- Deadly distractions: A mother’s story of life after losing her son to a distracted driver
- FBI seeks information in death of Watson Ben Watchman.
- American Rescue Plan to be largest investment in Native programs in history
- Reopening of Grand Canyon National Park’s east entrance questioned
- Tax filing due date delayed until May 17
- Navajo CARES Act funding to continue through 2021
- Navajo Nation says no to tourism as variant cases are confirmed; reinstates stay-at-home order
- American Rescue Plan to be largest investment in Native programs in history
- Prescott council considers buying $7.55M bank building to replace 59-year-old City Hall
- Decorated Vietnam veteran from Tuba City honored by Navajo Hopi Honor Riders
- American Rescue Plan has $31 billion coronavirus solutions for Native people
- Arizona governor lifts mask mandates, re-opens bars
- Hardship Assistance payments set to begin Jan. 18
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: