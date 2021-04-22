OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
OPINION
SPORTS
FEATURES
WINSLOW NEWS
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Fri, April 23
Weather  30.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Navajo Nation reports its first COVID-19 death in 11 days

Tribal health officials say more than 191,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been distributed. (Photo/Office of the Navajo President and Vice President)

Tribal health officials say more than 191,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been distributed. (Photo/Office of the Navajo President and Vice President)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: April 22, 2021 9:07 a.m.

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation on April 21 reported its first COVID-19 related death after 10 consecutive days of no such fatalities.

The tribe reported one death and eight new confirmed coronavirus cases on the vast reservation that covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

The latest numbers bring the Navajo Nation's pandemic case total to 30,388 with the known death toll now at 1,263.

Tribal health officials said more than 16,500 people have recovered from COVID-19 thus far.

The tribe had been easing into reopening but that slowed somewhat after coronavirus variants were confirmed on the reservation. Tribal officials urged residents to stay vigilant.

Navajo President Jonathan Nez said the tribe recently had a cluster of COVID-19 cases as a result of a family gathering where people were not wearing masks.

Tribal public health orders mandate that masks be worn on the reservation and a daily curfew is in effect. Restaurants cannot have dine-in services.

Navajo Nation roads also are closed to visitors and tourists, which doesn't affect travel on state highways that run through the reservation.

Meanwhile, health care facilities across the reservation continue to offer the vaccine by appointment or at drive-thru events.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Navajo Nation reports no new coronavirus cases and no deaths
Navajo Nation reports no COVID-19 deaths for 3rd day in row
Navajo Nation reports no new COVID deaths for 6th day in a row
Nation reports peak high of 383 new COVID-19
Navajo-area Indian Health Service has vaccinated more than 135,000
Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas