Hopi tribal councilman Wallace Youvella Sr. dies after crash
FIRST MESA, Ariz. (AP) — A Hopi tribal councilman has died of injuries suffered in a car crash earlier this month, tribal officials said April 21.
First Mesa Consolidated Villages leaders said councilman Wallace Youvella Sr. died April 20 in a Scottsdale hospital.
His age wasn't immediately available.
Youvella and his son Wallace Youvella Jr., also a tribal councilman, were headed to an April 8 meeting in Phoenix to join other Hopi Council members and business consultants and discuss potential economic development projects.
Tribal officials said the car carrying Youvella and his son was struck by an oncoming vehicle near Payson.
The younger Youvella suffered injuries that weren't life threatening and was released from the hospital a few days later.
The First Mesa leadership has scheduled an April 28 memorial service for the elder Youvella at the old Polacca Day School court area.
- Navajo Nation says no to tourism as variant cases are confirmed; reinstates stay-at-home order
- Navajo Nation finalizes solar plant leases at Cameron
- Prescott council considers buying $7.55M bank building to replace 59-year-old City Hall
- Navajo CARES Act funding to continue through 2021
- American Rescue Plan has $31 billion coronavirus solutions for Native people
- Flagstaff subsidizes local purchases of eco-friendly autos
- Interior secretary steps into public lands tug-of-war over Bears Ears
- Deadly distractions: A mother’s story of life after losing her son to a distracted driver
- FBI seeks information in death of Watson Ben Watchman.
- American Rescue Plan to be largest investment in Native programs in history
- Reopening of Grand Canyon National Park’s east entrance questioned
- Tax filing due date delayed until May 17
- Navajo CARES Act funding to continue through 2021
- Navajo Nation says no to tourism as variant cases are confirmed; reinstates stay-at-home order
- American Rescue Plan to be largest investment in Native programs in history
- Prescott council considers buying $7.55M bank building to replace 59-year-old City Hall
- Decorated Vietnam veteran from Tuba City honored by Navajo Hopi Honor Riders
- American Rescue Plan has $31 billion coronavirus solutions for Native people
- Arizona governor lifts mask mandates, re-opens bars
- Hardship Assistance payments set to begin Jan. 18
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: