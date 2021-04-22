OFFERS
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Fri, April 23
Hopi tribal councilman Wallace Youvella Sr. dies after crash

Harvard University's Dr. David Potter (right) stands with former board member Wallace Youvella Sr. (left) and former Hopi High Principal Glenn Gilman in 2009. (Stan Bindell/NHO)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: April 22, 2021 9:05 a.m.

FIRST MESA, Ariz. (AP) — A Hopi tribal councilman has died of injuries suffered in a car crash earlier this month, tribal officials said April 21.

First Mesa Consolidated Villages leaders said councilman Wallace Youvella Sr. died April 20 in a Scottsdale hospital.

His age wasn't immediately available.

Youvella and his son Wallace Youvella Jr., also a tribal councilman, were headed to an April 8 meeting in Phoenix to join other Hopi Council members and business consultants and discuss potential economic development projects.

Tribal officials said the car carrying Youvella and his son was struck by an oncoming vehicle near Payson.

The younger Youvella suffered injuries that weren't life threatening and was released from the hospital a few days later.

The First Mesa leadership has scheduled an April 28 memorial service for the elder Youvella at the old Polacca Day School court area.

